Motor Home in SF Valley Pursuit Was Bought With Stolen Driver's License

The motor home involved in a dangerous pursuit in San Fernando Valley was bought with a stolen driver's license. Beverly White speaks to the victim of the identity theft for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (Published 47 minutes ago)

The motor home involved in a police pursuit that ensued in the San Fernando Valley Tuesday traces back to a case of identity theft.

According to authorities, the motor home was bought with the stolen driver's license of Luz Sanchez, a Granada Hills woman.

Sanchez's purse was stolen at a parking lot in Granada Hills in January. She learned of the theft due to phone calls from police who thought she was the registered owner of the motor home.

"I thought..they had done a lot of damage," Sanchez said, "and this goes deeper than just a stolen purse. They stole my identity to commit crimes."

Sanchez's driver's license was used to purchase the motor home which appears to had been sold at Giant RV, an RV dealer in Downey.

Since Sanchez reported her stolen items to Simi Valley Police Department months ago, she's been trying to replace documents and restore her good name.

Sanchez will contact Los Angeles Police Department after the pursuit of the motor home bought with her license ended just a few blocks away from her home in the San Fernando Valley.

It remains unknown if the female driver of the motor home is responsible of the identity theft. She was taken into custody after the final crash in the 5100 block of Tampa Avenue in the city of Tarzana.

A total of six vehicles were damaged during the pursuit, with at least three people going to the hospital with injuries, including the driver.