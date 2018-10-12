Prepare to Brave SoCal's Spookiest Cinema Lobby

Is this a character you might encounter at the concessions counter? Be brave and enter the eerie scene, now an annual tradition at the CGV Cinemas Buena Park.

What to Know CGV Cinemas Buena Park 8

Fridays through Sundays in October, starting Oct. 12, after 7 p.m. (and Halloween, too)

Price? A movie ticket

While nobody has ever signed an actual pact with a favorite movie theater, that we're aware of, there are certain well-known rules and common customs that are generally heeded.

For example? The scares, if there shall be scares, as in a horror movie, start in the cinema itself, for starters.

The eeks and screams emit from the silver screen. And you, as the movie goer, will never, ever encounter a monster or evil clown wandering around the lobby, as you dash to the bathroom during the final credits.

And yet all of those particular bets are way, way off at CGV Cinemas Buena Park 8, which will once again invite a cadre of creepy characters to haunt its lobby, concession counter, and theater-lined hallways over several spooky October nights.

Those creepy characters — think zombie types, frightful moaners, and shambling figures — will call upon the movie-loving destination every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.

Oh, yes, and on Halloween night, too.

The undead begin their reign after 7 in the evening on those days, so best not show for a matinee if you'd like to experience some of the light mayhem, or at least giggles and stares, that the eerie visitors will bring to the cinematic scene.

Look also for thematic decorations, noises of an unsettling nature, and goodies on a special Halloween concessions menu, too.

Anyone up for a Flesh and Blood Pizza or a Pumpkin So-Tini? Both will be available during this spine-chilling stretch.

This isn't the first year that CGV Cinemas Buena Park has invited a few haunting performers to liven up, or, er, deaden up movie goers' October evenings.

So let's call it a tradition of the most offbeat and eeky assortment, one that is probably here to stay.

How to see these beyond-the-screen high jinks? Your movie ticket, on any of the nights mentioned, will give you access to the lobby and public spaces of the cinema.

