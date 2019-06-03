Pumpkin Peeps, Underwood's Fall Fun Dates Are Live

One of the cutest must-dos in all of Southern California opens for its month-plus autumn-sweet run on Sept. 28. 2019.

What to Know Sept. 28-Oct. 31, 2019

Moorpark

$16 Sept. 28, 29, Oct. 5, 6; $22 Oct. 12, 13, 19, 20, 27, 27; $8 weekdays; free parking

It's springtime, and we're admiring the purple-wow jacaranda trees, and we're enjoying the final Meet the Grunion nights at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, and we're still wearing a light cardigan, after sundown, because of the marine layer, which is like Southern California's own personal springtime sweater.

And yet?

An autumn wind blows, and we're not just talking about the fact that Halloween-themedannouncements are already on the roll-out, nor that some of the major Halloween maze destinations will soon begin to hold their annual tryouts, as is their wicked way come July and August.

The particular wind we're citing took on a pumpkin flavor, on the first morning of June, for that's when Underwood Family Farms revealed the dates and details of its super-popular Fall Harvest Festival.

We say super-popular because thousands of locals have had their pictures taken in the Moorpark agra-icon's expansive pumpkin patch. And if you haven't? You've scrolled by plenty of snapshots depicting that Underwood-style charm.

The basic details? Opening date for 2019 is Sept. 28, the festival will again observe a closing date on Halloween day, as is tradition, and, if you want to save a few bucks, you'll want to go on a weekday.

Weekdays are also rather less bustling, too, in the people-admiring-pumpkins department.

But regarding the always lively weekends? Oh yes, they're still themed to specific ideas, and five special weekends are ahead for 2019: Friends of the Farm Weekend (celebrating area first responders), Farm Country Weekend (think great tunes), a celebration of antique tractors, Wild West Weekend, and then, of course, a weekend devoted to pumpkin mania (that happens right before Halloween, natch).

Parking?

It's still free, but bring money to buy pumpkins, roasted corn, and various tries at various games, like pumpkin bowling.

You didn't even think you'd be thinking about pumpkin bowling in June, did you? Or maybe you never, ever stop thinking about pumpkin bowling, because it is pretty much the very best festival activity?

Rock on, if so.

We're not saying it is close to fall — goodness, we haven't even shaken summer's hand quite yet — but once Underwood Family Farms reveals it has autumn on its barn-happy, maze-merry brain, you can start to plan all of those pumpkin patch pics you plan on posing for, at one of SoCal's best-known gourd go-tos.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations