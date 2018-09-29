Pups + Peeps Head to the Wiggle Waggle Walk - NBC Southern California
Pups + Peeps Head to the Wiggle Waggle Walk

The Pasadena Humane Society fundraiser trots into its big 20th year.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    Wiggle Waggle Walk
    Dogs and humans'll stroll at the Sunday, Sept. 30 fundraiser at Brookside Park in Pasadena.

    What to Know

    • Sunday, Sept. 30

    • Brookside Park

    • Pasadena

    Does your dog have more wiggle to his walk or far more waggle?

    Or has he mastered a canine-perfect combination of the two? Wiggle with one step, waggle with the next?

    Either way, he is most welcome at Brookside Park on Sunday, Sept. 30, along with his kind human, all to join in assisting other animals in need, the animals of the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.

    The fundraiser has been helping our furry friends out for two decades, which means many a beautiful beastie has seen the benefit of those beneficent people 'n pooches who head out to stretch an early-morning leg or two or four.

    Funds go to "food, shelter, medical care, and other services" for "... the thousands of animals — domestic, exotic, wildlife, and livestock — who come to the Pasadena Humane Society each year."

    The routes at the walk? You can pick the one-miler, 'round the Rose Bowl, or choose the three-mile route, if you and your pup pal want to push a bit further.

    Entering online? That's open right through to a few minutes before midnight on the night before the Wiggle Waggle Walk.

    Scoring a cute t-shirt and a bandanna for your favorite tail-wagger? That's part of the package for every registrant.

    There are rules and to-knows to go over, before you bundle your favorite Frenchie or loving Lab in the station wagon. 

    And if you can't make this year's WWW? There are other paths to supporting Pasadena Humane, one of Southern California's most venerable animal-help organizations.

    Start here, to find out what you might do to make a difference in a critter's life and well-being at any time of the year.

