Man Missing After Racist Rant, Assault at DTLA 7-Eleven

A man is missing after attempting to stand up for a 7-Eleven worker and the family of the missing man believes that incident may be connected with his disappearance.

The racially charged incident at the 7-Eleven on the corner of 7th Street and Olive Street was caught on video, as two African Americans, a man and a woman, appeared to target a Hispanic man, 59-year-old Frankie Martinez, verbally and physically after he asked the woman to be patient with the female Hispanic worker.

Myra Olvera started recording on her cell phone after Martinez tried to calm the situation, but what happened next did anything but deescalate the situation.

On the video, the Hispanic man appears to be leaving the store when the woman loudly confronts him, kicks his bag and hit a hot dog out of his hands. She proceeds to go on an explicit tirade in front of several patrons, many of whom decided to video tape the event.

The woman could be heard saying "Go back to Mexico" and "That's why your family get [sic] deported" while the African American man videotapes the Hispanic man as he asks the store clerk for another hot dog to replace the one that has been hit to the ground.

Moments later, the incident escalates to another level when the woman takes Martinez's luggage out of the store. When Martinez rushes to get his property back, the African American man gets physical and begins assaulting the Hispanic man.

As Martinez takes punches to the head, the woman joins in the assault.

Though several people were present in the store, no one seemed to step up and break up the altercation or assist the man under threat. Instead, several patrons can be seen recording the incident on their phones.

In addition, the footage obtained by NBC4 News shows a Department of Transportation officer present in the store, but the officer does not intervene at any point during the incident.

"She says really clearly on the video, 'He's a traffic officer. He's not going to arrest me,'" Olvera says.

A week later, Martinez's family says they have not seen him in the week since the incident and believe the incident may be connected to his disappearance. At the time, police were not alerted to verbal and physical assault, and Martinez's family only became aware of the incident after seeing the video on Facebook and reaching out to Olvera.

The identities of the African American man and woman are not known, nor are their whereabouts. Dahlia Martinez, Frankie's sister, filed a missing persons report with the LAPD and remains optimistic that her brother will be found safe.