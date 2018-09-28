Raise a (Possibly Free) Cup to National Coffee Day

The legendary, once-twice-thrice-a-day beverage gets its cream-and-sugar'd due on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Our brains have been trained, over pretty much the entirety of our lives, to separate mythical and iconic things from those oft-seen staples of life that have an everyday quality to them.

But, honest talk? Coffee qualifies in both categories.

Though we understand how the properties of the caffeinated libation work, and we strive to know about the origin of our beans, and we seek to understand how the cup we're enjoying came to be, the flavor, character, and magic of a simple pot o' joe can seem slightly spiritual, for many fans.

So, why yes, coffee has more than earned its national holiday-having status.

And that piping hot holiday arrives on Saturday, Sept. 29 in 2018.

Will various java hubs offer specials and such? That notion is as certain as a used filter is soggy.

Java jonesers, best spend part of September's final Saturday seeking out...

Don Francisco's Coffee Casa Cubana: If you know this coffee-making powerhouse, then you know there is nearly 150 years of experience built into the legendary libation, and F. Gavina & Sons, the company behind the coffee, just marked its big 50th. Want to win free coffee for a year? Stop by the DTLA flagship store on Sept. 29 and enter. Five winners will hear the good news on Oct. 2.

Other cool, we mean toasty 'n tasty, specials?

Krispy Kreme has "free coffee for all!" in honor of the flavorful occasion. Plus? Join the rewards program and score a free doughnut, too.

Dunkin' Donuts is all about the National Coffee Day "buy a cup, get a cup" vibe.

Jane Q, in Hollywood, is offering half-priced drip coffee on Sept. 29.

Verve Coffee will be going the "$1 quick cup of coffee" route, at all locations, on National Coffee Day.

The Helpful Honda Guys in Blue will be showing up at a few Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf locations on Sept. 29 to "surprise residents with a complimentary drink of choice." Check social media for hints about the various locations.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations