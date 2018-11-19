Rams Outlast Chiefs, 54-51, in Epic Shootout on Monday Night Football

Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff #16 (not pictured) in front of Orlando Scandrick #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Best Monday Night Football Game Ever?

In the highest scoring game in Monday Night Football history, the Los Angeles Rams outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs, 54-51, at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

The back-and-forth battle between the two 9-1 Titans of the NFL lived up to all the hype and then some.

The game was originally scheduled for Mexico City in an international showdown, but the NFL wisely moved the game to Los Angeles after field preparations at the Estadio Azteca were not up to par.

Two of the top front runners for MVP and the top two in passing yards this season put on a throwing display for the ages.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 33 for 46 for 478 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in a losing effort.

Jared Goff was just as sharrp, completing 31 of 49 passes for 413 yards and no interceptions, but two fumbles.

Los Angeles scored on the opening drive when Goff delivered a dime to Robert Woods in the left corner of the end zone to complete the seven-yard touchdown strike.

Goff found Josh Reynolds who stepped into the staring lineup for the injured Copper Kupp for the second score of the game.

Mahones and the Chiefs responded in lightning quick fashion as they completed a 75-yard touchdown drive in just four plays as the sophomore quarterback found Tyreek Hill for a 25-yard reception.

After both teams exchanged field goals, Goff fumbled on his own 20-yard-line, handing the Chiefs excellent field position and a chance to take the lead.

One play later, Mahones found running back Kareem Hunt on a screen pass that the Ohio native took to the house for a 17-16 Kansas City lead.

The Rams got a game-changing turnover of their own a few minutes later when reigning defensive player of the year, Aaron Donald, recorded a strip sack on Mahomes that was recovered by linebacker Samson Ebukam who ran it to the house for the defensive touchdown.

If once wasn't enough, two times was twice as nice as Donald opened up the second half with another strip sack of Mahomes that was recovered by the Rams in Chiefs territory.

Goff turned the turnover into a touchdown when he ran up the middle for a seven-yard scoring scamper that put the Rams back in front, 30-23.

Mahones answered right back with a four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce. The touchdown pass was Mahones fourth of the night, and the sixth time he's thrown four or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The only other quarterback in NFL history to have more games with four or more touchdowns was Peyton Manning in 2013.

After another field goal by Greg Zuerlein put the Rams back in front, Ebukam scored his second defensive touchdown of the game when he intercepted Mahomes on the ensuing drive, and dragged the young quarterback into the end zone for the score.

The Chiefs responded with 14 unanswered points after a 73-yard bomb to Hill from Mahomes and a defensive touchdown for Kansas City after Allen Bailey sacked and stole the ball from Goff, walking in for the easy score.

The Rams responded in-kind with a six-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped off with a touchdown pass from Goff to tight end Gerald Everett.

After the Chiefs answered again on a 10-yard touchdown reception from Mahones to Chris Conley, the Rams went down the field and took the lead right back when Goff found Everett for a 40-yard scoring strike.

The Chiefs had two opporunties to tie or take the lead, but Mahones was intercepted on back-to-back drives, first by former teammate Marcus Peters, and then the game-ending interception by LaMarcus Joyner.

The game featured six lead different lead changes, and the Chiefs set an NFL record for the most points by a losing team with 51.

The victory for the Rams snapped a six-game losing streak to the Chiefs, all when the Rams were in St. Louis.

The last victory by the Rams over the Chiefs was on Sept. 25, 1994, ironically when they were still known as the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is undefeated against AFC teams (8-0) in his short tenure with the Rams.

LA Together

Despite the wildly entertaining football game between two of the NFL's top teams, the theme of the night was "LA Together," as the Rams dedicated the game to the first responders and the victims of the California wildfires and the Borderline Bar and Grill mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.

Karen and Jordan Helus, the wife and son of Ventura County sheriff Ron Helus, who was killed in the shooting, lit the Coliseum torch in his honor before the game.

During timeouts, firefighters and police officers were honored for their live-saving actions, and players even wore LAFD and LAPD hats on the bench between plays.

The 77.000 fans in attendance were given rally towels that read "LA Together" upon entrance to the Coliseum, and they spun them in the air proudly throughout the back-and-forth battle.

Up Next:

The Rams will get a much deserved bye week and will be back in action on Dec. 2 in Detroit to face the Lions. Kickoff is set for 10:00AM PT on FOX.

