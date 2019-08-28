Reservations Now a Must for the Arboretum's Free Day

That third Tuesday of the month is still a freebie at the Arcadia destination, but you'll want to book your entry in advance.

The once-a-month free day at our region's large and lush gardens?

We crave them. We need them, even, to help us level out some of that day-to-day stress build-up. We want to wander by a flowering shrub, a chirping bird, a tree that's awash in colorful buds and/or leaves.

And the fact that we didn't flash cash to get in? Well, it can make the whole peace-out experience a little sweeter, truth be told.

But free days at these nature-amazing wonderlands have become quite popular in recent years, and places like The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino and Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge have moved to a reservation system for those pay-nothing occasions.

Now the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanical Garden will begin a reservations policy, starting in September. The Arcadia destination's monthly free days fall on the third Tuesday, but you can book your spot starting on the first day of each month.

Because admissions are limited, and parking, too, these free-day spots will surely fill up, each and every month, long before the third Tuesday arrives.

So planning ahead is key. Also key? Choosing your entry time of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 to 4 in the afternoon.

If you're a member? No ticket is required for the free third Tuesday.

Watch the LA Arboretum's site for more information, and keep 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 in mind, if you want to book your reservation to visit the historic spread on Sept. 17, which is the third Tuesday.

