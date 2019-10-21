Shake Shack's Pumpkin-stravaganza Now Ripe

Spend Oct. 22 and/or 29 at the West Hollywood burger outpost for pumpkin-based crafts and Pumpkin Shakes, too. Funds raised will be donated to Shake Shack WeHo's community partner, LA Pride.

What to Know Pumpkin decorating on Oct. 22

Pumpkin carving on Oct. 29

Proceeds benefit LA Pride

Question: How much pumpkin is too much pumpkin?

Answer: Pump up the pumpkin, always, and never, ever worry that you're indulging in autumn's most iconic, pulp'd-out, seedy superstar.

There'll be double the pumpkin-based high jinks, in fact, at Shake Shack in West Hollywood on both Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Tuesday, Oct. 29. For that's when the restaurant will offer a fab fundraiser, one that involves both pumpkin craftiness and the Shake Shack seasonal Pumpkin Shake.

Swing by on Oct. 22, pay $25 for your ticket, and score a pumpkin to decorate, plus a decorating kit, plus a shake to sip as you get super-creative.

If you can make the Oct. 29 gourdly gathering, that's all about the carving, as you might imagine, given the close-to-Halloween date. There's a contest on, too, and if you win it, you'll walk out with a Shake Shack gift card worth one hundred bucks.

That'll buy you a giant pumpkin's worth of fries, if you can imagine a giant pumpkin hollowed out and holding a bunch of fries.

That, of course, is just a fanciful visual, for any fries you order at the Shake Shack will arrive in the traditional way.

But something that's not so traditional? Making a crafty October happening all about raising money for a super organization. That's LA Pride, the community partner of the West Hollywood location. And, you bet, money from both evening events will be donated to LA Pride.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations