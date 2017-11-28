A sheriff's deputy and suspect were both injured in a shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Santa Clarita.

A sheriff's deputy was struck by gunfire in Santa Clarita late Monday and taken to a nearby hospital.



The shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Bottletree Lane, sheriff's officials said.

The deputy was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect involved in the shooting was also struck by gunfire and is currently being treated at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Deputies were preparing to do a protective sweep at a nearby apartment complex in Santa Clarita.



Refresh this page for updates.