Shop for Handmade Gems at This Free Fair

What to Know LA State Historic Park

Nov. 23 and 24, 2019

Free

"This is the year," as a strong, declarative statement, has a way of showing up in a lot of resolution-oriented memes when January draws near.

"This is the year I learn a new language" or "this is the year I volunteer" are oft-seen this-is-the-years, but there are others to consider, especially around the holidays.

Is this the year you buy handmade for the holidays? Is this the year you help to support an artist?

Is this the year you truly feel confident with your gift-giving, rather than white-knuckling it when your present is eventually unwrapped by your chosen giftee?

Renegade Los Angeles can address your this-is-the-year-ing, for it is a craft fair that is full of one-of-a-kind items, and quirky finds, and the artists who dream them all up, and then make these pretty pieces a reality.

And if this is the year you're not going to pay so much to have fun, get stoked: Entry to the Nov. 23 and 24 event is free.

That gives you more scratch to spend on fabulous hats or nice necklaces or just the sorts of things your mom, brother, or #1 co-worker would enjoy.

Textiles, ornaments, wearables, prints, and a host of not-so-run-of-the-mill goodies will be on the for-sale tables.

And, best of all? If you have questions about something you'd like to buy, the artist or maker is frequently right there, and ready to chat.

Is this the year you find fantastic give-ables at a free-to-attend, sunbeam-blessed festival in one of our city's great parks?

Indeed, this may very well be the year.

