Sip, Nosh, Hobnob at Uncorked at Union Station

Maps that show us the very best way to reach all of the state capitols in one road trip, or all of a city's biggest attractions, have popped up online in recent years, and travel buffs have dutifully bookmarked them, all in the hope of one day making their dream journey.

Likewise, those people who dig wine probably have a few maps in their minds, the kind of routes that encompass all of the major wineries and bottle shops and quirky vineyards that might make for a promising visit.

But such a map would be incredibly expansive, one imagines, and time-consuming, but there's an immediate way to "visit" a caboodle of far-off (and nearby) winemakers: Attend Uncorked: Los Angeles Wine Festival on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Union Station.

Wineries from all over, including Georges DuBoeuf, Byron Blatty Wines, Dusty Nabor Wines, Mountain Vista Winery, Vina Sympatica, and several others will set up pour-ready shop at the train-famous landmark, while a host of food trucks, including Prince of Venice, Deli Doctor, and Broad Street Oysters will keep the sustenance side of the soiree lively and delicious.

Tickets are $60-$70 — the $70 is a VIP admission, with earlier entry at 5 p.m., while general admission, for $60, begins at 6 — and "cocktail attire" is the vibe, though not mandatory.

Live tunes, which always sound so fabulous at Union Station, and a photo booth, to commemorate the night, will also play a part.

There's no need to wait for summer, or even spring, for a sip-ready journey into new and old favorite wines. You don't even need to hop a train on Jan. 27 to complete your wine map, as some of the wineries you'd like to visit will be in the house.

Of course, you'll want to train or take Metro home, from Union Station, after the event, or invite your designated driver along for the foodie side of the fun.

