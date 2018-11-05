SoCal Votes: Election Day Food & Drink Deals

Fancy a Fudgy Brownie Sandwich at Ways & Means Oyster House in Huntington Beach? You might just enjoy a complimentary dessert, if you show with your "I Voted" sticker on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Voting booths located adjacent to busy, people-packed restaurant tables?

Still not a thing, though our polling places do have a notable knack for showing up in some offbeat destinations.

And yet?

A few local eateries and drinkeries will celebrate the democracy-amazing day with a line-up of specials and discounts on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

Essential to nabbing a number of the delicious deals? Flaunting your "I Voted" sticker, right there on your lapel, your forehead, or some other prominent position on your person.

When you're feeling peckish on Nov. 6, or thirsty-ish, after making your choices at the voting booth, why not head for...

Azulé Taqueria, at The Gallery in Santa Monica, will churro-up your life, for free, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, once the staffer spys that "I Voted" sticker on your person.

1933 Group is offering $1 Old-Fashioneds or Moscow Mules, depending upon location, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 6. Bars include Harlowe, Bigfoot Lodge, Idle Hour, and Sassafras.

Birds and Bees: In DTLA on Nov. 6? Nab a five-buck Old-Fashioned or five-buck Daquiri by showing your "I Voted" sticker.

Granville West Hollywood: Your "I Voted" sticker will score you an on-the-house, ready-to-share appetizer or dessert, "all day long."

Chez Melange in Redondo Beach is whipping up a red, white, and blue cocktail in honor of the day — it's a Gin and Stormy — and pricing it at six dollars.

Mohawk Bend in Echo Park is going the "Buy One, Get One for a Penny" route for "I Voted" sticker-wearers who'd like a beer. Limit one per customer, yep. Tony's Darts Away, Brennan's, Spring St. Bar, and several other spots'll be holding a BOGO (for a Penny) special, too.

Crepes Bonaparte will top your purchased sweet crepe with a gratis scoop of ice cream in Downtown Fullerton on Nov. 6 when, you got it, you show your "I Voted" sticker.

Ways & Means Oyster House in Huntington Beach wants to give you a free dessert, on Nov. 6. Just be sure to show your server your "I Voted" sticker.

Sajj Mediterranean is also taking the complimentary dessert, on Nov. 6, at all locations. Craving baklava or chocolate hummus? You betcha: Show off that red, white, and blue sticker.

And are you voting at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel? Lucky you: Not only will beautiful live flute music be the soundtrack to your experience, but the polling place is providing calming teas from The Art of Tea and small apps, mmm.

