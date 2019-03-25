Swing Big for Opening Day Sips and Specials

Not headed to Dodger Stadium on March 28 but looking to be part of a fun fan scene? Boomtown Brewery will be honoring Opening Day, as will Philippe the Original, which'll get the party revved starting at 9 in the morning.

The countdown to Opening Day has been way, way whittled, in the way that baseball bats sometimes used to be whittled, with care and craftsmanship, back in the day.

For not so long ago? Thursday, March 28 was months away. Then it was weeks, then a single week, and now we're firmly in the "just a few days" territory. Soon? We'll be talking hours, then minutes, before baseball is back.

Which means that it is either A) time to find your way to Dodger Stadium, for the season's first pitch, and to root on the Big Blue as they square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, beginning at 1:10 in the early afternoon.

Or B) you can pop by a place that is dedicating the day to the fandom, all to show Dodger devotees who aren't at the field a really good time.

One of the classics of this festive form has to be Philippe the Original, the historic French Dip-making favorite that sits, truly, just a few minutes, by car, from Elysian Park.

The party starts at 9 a.m. on March 28, with the chance to sip Del Rey IPA (Indie Brewery will be in the house, so look for that "extra beer station," with a pair of taps, should you want to not wait in the main food lines).

Trust: Just about everyone at the sawdust-y landmark'll be wearing their hats, shirts, and fan pride, so wear yours, too.

And over at Boomtown Brewery, also in DTLA?

Look for "Dodger-themed eats" during the 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. gathering. You can also save two bucks on a pint if you order it before 1:10 p.m. (so arrive early).

Plenty of places'll be tuned in, of course, but to rock your blue among other serious buffs? It's a pleasure that belongs to Opening Day.

