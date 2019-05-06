The Huntington Is Rose-ing to the Occasion

Things are looking/smelling mighty glorious in The Huntington's world-famous Rose Garden as May 2019 gets going.

Photo by Deborah Miller, courtesy of The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens

Photo by Deborah Miller, courtesy of The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens

What to Know The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens

San Marino

Admission required

Rising to the occasion?

We're called upon to do so on a daily, if not hourly, basis.

We must find our inner sparkle on a Monday, our energy for a daunting task, our will to run one last errand.

But rose-ing to the occasion?

That's something else entirely. It's what thousands of petal-amazing roses do, each springtime, at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens.

And while you're bound to find something rosy going down, or rather popping up, at the San Marino landmark on most days of the year — indeed, even in wintertime — it is in early May when your rose-obsessed heart may truly beat faster.

For this is the part of the calendar when rosedom rises up, in a flurry of fragrance and color, in The Huntington's famous Rose Garden, where world-class flowers boasting the most beautiful names are going the distance, bloom-wise.

Which is all to say this: If you love roses, get to The Huntington on the soon side.

"Wondering what's in bloom at The Huntington? So many roses," was the word from a social media post on May 3.

Yes, the heart-eyed emoji was present, upping the general air of rose love, an air further strengthened by the presence of the words "peak bloom."

Ever seen these stately symbols of The Huntington during their peakiest best? It's time.

There are "more than 3,000 individual plants" in the garden, and over 1,200 "different cultivated varieties (cultivars)" to enjoy.

It's big, as rose gardens go, but then again it is over a century old.

In fact, The Huntington's rosiest destination is more than a century-plus-a-decade along, meaning it is as historic as it is fragrant.

Peak-bloomers, drop everything, but do make time to find your flower-adoring friends, and bond with the beautiful blossoms of early May, at The Huntington, faster than a rose petal can drop to the ground below.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations