The Stalking Horse Adds an On-Site Brewery

The West Pico pub is upping its brew-tastic cred with the addition of beer-making capabilities.

What to Know Launch party is on Saturday, June 30

All day

$4 drafts and $4 flights

Quite often, when an eatery decides to change something up, new napkins are ordered, or different peppermills are acquired, or perhaps a trendy dessert pops up on the menu, trendily.

Adding an on-site brewery?

That's a rather larger goal, with a foamier head, and a lot of body, and one that few restaurants would seek to take on.

But then The Stalking Horse, the British pub that's been pip-pip-ing on West Pico since the summer of 2017, isn't any ordinary establishment: It's a place backed by the Artisanal Brewers Collective, an atmospheric Anglophile-tastic go-to for well-made suds and straight-from-the-UK vittles.

And those craft suds are about to enjoy another foamy dose of credibility, thanks to the launch of The Stalking Horse's brand-new on-site brewery.

English-style beer will remain on tap, but look for a seven-barrel system to debut under the watchful eyes of a pair of award-winning brewmasters.

Brandon Edwards and Noah Regnery will keep to the traditional British beer-makery in the new brewery, but look for the delicious output to boast "modern twists brewed on site with the goal of taking guests back to Cornwall through every sip taken and every pint finished!"

To celebrate all of this hopsy happiness, there is, of course a Launch Party, complete with $4 drafts and $4 flights, "traditional Cornish food specials" like Smothered Fries, and more conviviality delivered with oodles of Brit wit and style.

The date: Saturday, June 30, beginning at 11 in the morning.

And if the pint you purchase hails from one of the 16 new taps, the glass is yours to keep.

All the pip-pip-formation? Tally ho to The Stalking Horse now for your Launch Party 411.





