There's No Slacking at the No Pants Subway Ride

Ride Metro on Sunday, Jan. 13 and you may see knees and even lower thighs in their au naturelle state, thanks to this annual prankish party.

What to Know Sunday, Jan. 13

Metro fare required

Six "rendezvous" points around Southern California

Perhaps, in recent weeks, you've gotten a passing case of the goosepimples, thanks to a wonderful holiday gift, or a moving seasonal light show, or because you made your flight to head home and see your family with moments to spare.

Wintertime's goosepimple delivery system hasn't wrapped quite yet, however, and we're not talking about the brisk breezes that have a way of sweeping through LA, with regularity, during the first month of the year.

Nope.

Rather, we're talking about the No Pants Subway Ride, which is known as the No Pants Metro Ride 'round Southern California.

Which is an event that, yes, follow along with us here, involves people riding public transportation with calves, knees, and maybe/probably some thigh explosure.

Yes, they are wearing bottoms of some sort, so wipe your brow and breath a sigh of relief, if that was your first question.

If your second question is "how can I join the Sunday, Jan. 13 ride?," then best visit the LA HQ to learn all that you need/must know about the No Pants Metro Ride.

You'll discover the six "rendezvous" spots — they're Metro stations, yep, covering particular points along the Gold, Red, Blue, Purple, and Expo Lines — and that having a TAP card is essential.

Started by Improv Everywhere, in New York City, just a few years into this millennium, the No Pants Subway Ride has a mirthful and high-jinks-y spirit, no doubt.

Participants are welcome to "bulk up" with coats and hats, while keeping a lot of their legs breezy 'n kneesy.

The "high-jinks-y" part hails from the fact that no-pantsers have a way of purposefully not noticing each other, making it a very straight-faced affair.

It's happening all over the world, too, or at least a lot of locations in the U.S. and beyond, on Jan. 13, so read more now. That is, if you're curious about the history, the widespreadness, and the impish inclinations of this long-running wintertime lark.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations