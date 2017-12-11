Things to Do This Week: Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade: Placing a bulb-bright reindeer at the bow of your boat? It's a choice many a seafarer makes when December trots into town. But going the whole glittery nine yards, or more like a thousand yards? That's what happens, with pomp, over-the-top-a-tude, and spectacle at this long, looong-running show (as in, 109 years running). It's free to see, unless, of course, you've booked a spot on a boat or in a restaurant on shore, and it'll cruise for five nights in 2017: Wednesday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 17. We'd say the weekend'll be a bit busier, but it remains super-extra popular every night.

"It's a Wonderful Life": There are many big-screen showings of the Frank Capra gem to come around Southern California — it was filmed here, after all, so we have a stake in all of that Bedford-Falls-y charm — but this one is one of the first. It's also outside, atop The Montalban, which gives away the organizer: Rooftop Cinema Club. The date is Tuesday, Dec. 12, and you won't be required to run down any streets yelling joyfully before or after, a la George Bailey. Feeling the spirit, though, is pretty obligatory.

Skate to Disney's "Aladdin": Crooning along to the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the beloved tale of Jasmine, Aladdin, and their carpet-cool adventures? You might warble in your car or while jogging, but if you fly your carpet in the direction of Pershing Square's annual Bai Holiday Ice Rink, you can ice skate along to the songs alongside other aficionados. It's happening each Wednesday evening while the rink is open, including Wednesday, Dec. 13.

"Auntie Mame" Annual Screening: Life is a banquet, as Mame Dennis so accurately says, and part of the banquet is enjoying American Cinematheque's yearly showing of the 1958 classic starring Rosalind Russell. Mame'll be swanning through the Egyptian Theatre over a few nights to come, but night #1 is Wednesday, Dec. 13, there's a reception beforehand, and Outfest is the co-presenter. Need some of this singular character's sparkle in your world? Really, everyone can use a little Mame magic, especially at the holidays.

Holiday Spectacular: The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles has become famous for its festive approach to the classic seasonal songfest, with lively costumes, panache-packed themes, funny ditties, and a number of very hallowed and traditionally presented carols. That's all happening again in 2017, under the umbrella of "Modern Families," and opening night is on Thursday, Dec. 14 at The Alex Theatre in Glendale. The cheer and cheek continues into the weekend, too, with a few more dates.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations