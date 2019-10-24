This Cute Casa Is Covered in Pumpkins

What to Know Descanso Gardens

Through October 2019

Included with garden admission

What's the place you call home like, as far as its outward appearance?

The exterior walls might include brick, or adobe, or shingles, or glass, or a host of other sturdy materials. But, unless you're a fairy or an elf, the sort of sprightly character who lives in the deepest forest, you probably have never occupied a house made from pumpkins.

You can, however, stand inside a little abode covered in sizable squashes, and miniature pumpkins, and corn cobs, too, should you make your way to La Cañada Flintridge before October 2019 concludes.

For there is a Pumpkin House now standing on the grounds, not far from the Japanese Garden.

True, this smaller structure is more akin to a backyard fort, size-wise, and not a larger house, but its open doorways and spacious windows make it an ideal spot for rustic fall snapshots.

The popular seasonal creation comes together, over several days, in early October, but here's a fun fact about this fall-themed attraction: Due to nibbles, here and there, courtesy of the critters living within Descanso Gardens, the nibbled-upon pumpkins are regularly replaced throughout the house's much-photographed run.

It's a run that's got about a week to go, so quickly dress up the family in their best russet-hued, autumn-cozy wearables and stop by for a quick photo sesh.

Should everyone wear orange to match the house's exterior? There are several different styles of pumpkins found along the walls, in all sorts of shades, so go with whatever gourd-complementary outfit you feel is right.

Your admission to Descanso Gardens gets you into the Pumpkin House.

And, if you're super into pumpkin-based whimsy, and you can buy a separate ticket, you can attend Carved, the nighttime, jack o'lantern-cool spectacular, happening through Oct. 27.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations