This Decorated Woodie Parade Is Way Malibu
This Decorated Woodie Parade Is Way Malibu

The beachy bash greets the season with surfy spunk, at Malibu Village.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 3 hours ago

    The Christmas Woodie Parade
    Vintage vehicles will sport their seasonal best on Sunday, Dec. 9 at Malibu Villagel

    What to Know

    • Sunday, Dec. 9, 3 to 5 p.m.

    • Malibu Village

    • Free

    Holiday decorations, from beautifully carved menorahs to a line-up of festive toy trains, can pop up, quite easily, in any location. 

    The decorations, in short, don't need a local angle to appear festive, for a wreath in one city can be as charming as a wreath viewed somewhere faraway.

    But let's be real: There are certain sights that have stronger ties to particular regions, and when those sights take on seasonal flair, you have a joyful expression on the holidays that cannot be denied.

    Take the Woodie, a vintage-cool vehicle that's as synonymous with our sandy expanses as kelp, surfboards, and striped towels.

    Deftly place some decorations on the old-school ride, like some bows, lights, or candy canes, and you have, right there, a very merry Malibu icon.

    Malibu gets this, and embraces one of its most quintessential symbols quite festively each December. As it shall again, on Sunday, Dec. 9, when a host of Woodies roll into Malibu Village during the 15th annual Christmas Woodie Parade.

    Woodies all wearing their most whimsical and cheerful gewgaws will be on display, from 3 to 5 p.m., giving lovers of the woodsy wheels ample chance to get amped over the up-close opportunity to view them.

    Rad.

    Even radder? While there's no admission price to admire the Woodies, you can donate to "the fire relief efforts of the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu." They'll be a place to do so, so keep your peepers way peeled.

    Serenading all of the Woodie admirers will be The Hodads & Malibu Ukulele Orchestra, lending a beachy sound to a beachy bash.

    Because, after all, a Malibu yuletide is distinctive, unique, and way boss.

    Shouldn't the town's take on the sparkliest season have a dose of salt air, sandy feet, and Woodie wonderfulness?

    Answer: Fer sure.

