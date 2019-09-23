This Oktoberfest Has Sauerkraut, Suds, and Sunshine

The Tam O'Shanter's rollicking, one-day-only party'll take place on the landmark's patio on Sunday, Sept. 29.

What to Know Sunday, Sept. 29

Tam O'Shanter in Atwater Village

$79

Here's a quiz for you, a test that will weigh heavily upon your experience, personal opinion, and general outlook about seasonal events: Is there sunshine at a typical Oktoberfest?

Well... "That depends," is the correct take.

If your favorite Oktoberfest parties have taken place in dark taverns and windowless beer halls, your answer will likely be "nope, no way." If you've enjoyed over-sized steins of German beer in a tent, you might replay "well, the sunlight is filtered through a tarp."

And if you like your pretzels and oompah on the patio of the Tam O'Shanter in Atwater Village? You're going to confirm that, yes, sunbeams are as essential to the falltime festivity as sauerkraut and schnitzel.

Those sunbeams will be a major part of the last-Sunday-in-September merrymaking set to happen at the landmark restaurant, thanks to the fact Oktoberfest will take place in the eatery's newly renovated outdoor area.

A ticket is $79, not including tax or tip, and that covers your "bottomless Oktoberfest-style beers," not to mention "a German buffet featuring a sausage station, sauerkraut, pretzels + mustard and more."

There are a lot of food stations in this world, but sausage stations truly are rite of autumnal eating.

And, true, the Tam O'Shanter's history, look, and magic draws its bonny spirit from Scotland. But there's magic to this venerable favorite, a place that will soon celebrate its centennial.

So why shouldn't it leave Edinburgh for a day for a quick trip to Munich? That will happen, with sausage, suds, and, yes, sunshine, on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 8 o'clock.

