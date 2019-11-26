This Three Stooges Day Is All About Holiday Howls

Vaudeville-style vim and oodles of guffaws are in store at this annual must for merry-seeking laughers. Be at The Alex Theatre in Glendale on Saturday, Nov. 30 for the throwback fun.

What to Know Saturday, Nov. 30

2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

$17

Would we ever dare be presumptuous about a person needing some belly laughs following an intense week brimming with holiday obligations?

Might we boldly make assumptions that there's been a little stress, the sort of tension that comes from running around madly or baking too many pies or setting up a Friendsgiving?

Har, har, hardly.

But the har-dee-har-hars can be rather more challenging to find during big holiday pushes, which is one reason why the Alex Film Society has offered a day devoted to old-timey titters and guffaws, the sort of chortles found in a Three Stooges film.

That's right, for the 22nd year The Three Stooges Big Screen Event will throw some pies, at least on the silver screen, at The Alex Theatre.

The date is Saturday, Nov. 30, the times are 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and some fresh, never-before-played shorts have been promised.

And, as is tradition, family members related to comic greats will be in the house.

Be sure to nyuk-nyuk your way over to the raffle baskets, and buy a ticket or two, for they'll be "filled with Stooge goodies." The beneficiary is the day's host: The Alex Film Society.

Need some Stooge-style laughs at Thanksgiving, and, quite honestly, whenever you can find them?

You're in good, guffaw-filled company. Join other fans for this just-after-the-holiday har-har in Glendale on Nov. 30.

