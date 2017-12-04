The Ventura County Air Unit posted a video to social media showing an aerial view of the Thomas fire burning in Santa Paula on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (Published Monday, Dec. 4, 2017)

Watch: An Aerial View of the Thomas Fire in Santa Paula

Nearly 200,000 people are without power after a deadly 10,000-acre fire scorched through Santa Paula, California on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, according to Southern California Edison.

At least 57 power outages were reported in cities in the Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Ventura and Orange Counties.

The fire -- named the Thomas fire -- was burning just south of Thomas Aquinas College. The college issued a fire alert Monday around 8 p.m. and evacuated all students to nearby homes as a precaution.



It was initially reported as 500 acres. By 10:45 p.m., the blaze reached 10,000 acres, prompting officials to order mandatory evacuations for over 100,000 residents.

Two buildings were damaged in the flames and at least one person died in a car crash as they tried to escape the fire.

Winds exceeding 40 mph and gusts over 60 mph have been reported in the area and are expected to continue, the National Weather Service said.

