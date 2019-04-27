Trust the Crust at KCRW's Good Food Pie Contest

Fruit pies, vegan pies, nut pies, and all sorts of filling-packed nommables will star at this annual showdown, led by foodie superstar Evan Kleinman. Be at UCLA's Royce Quad on April 28.

What to Know Sunday, April 28, noon to 5 p.m.

Free

You'll receive two tasting tickets "to try 2 slices of pie."

Milestone anniversaries often have parties, it's true.

And those parties often rock an astounding array of eats, the sort of vittles created for an especially special occasion.

And a 10th birthday? You already know that the dessert table will be in full, unstoppable groan.

But what if that table only held pies? And what if there was more than one table? And what if Southern Californians, near and nearer, contributed the confections, all to participate in a well-known, taste bud-tempting competition?

Then you'd have KCRW's Good Food Pie Contest, which is baking up a tasty 10th anniversary affair at UCLA's Royce Quad on Sunday, April 28.

First: It's free to enter. As if a pie-focused festivity could be any better.

Second? "Baker submissions at capacity" is the word for 2019, so leave your luscious apple-pecan-maple crumb-topped fantasy at home, and simply come for the inspiration.

Third: And the tastes, too, of course. You'll nab two tasting tickets, just for showing. That starts at 3:30 p.m., and organizers suggest showing with some buds to "... maximize your tasting."

It's true, right? Have some pals around, and you'll be able to try more pies, thanks to their tasting tickets.

The pie category line-up is beyond prodigious and super commendable: Nut, vegan, cooked custard, and apple are just four of the sweet sections.

There's a section for pie-making kids, too, to enter, if they are age 10 or under.

And check out this category: Levantine Cuisine, "inspired by Dressed with Distinction: Garments of Ottoman Syria on view at The Fowler.

Imagine what pies might spring from that tantalizing topic.

Good Food host Evan Kleinman will helm the day's effervescent doings, there shall be KCRW DJs providing the spings, a cookbook swap will be a thing, as will a scavenger hunt, and if you're more about suds, instead of sweets, best check out the beer garden.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations