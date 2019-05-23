Tunes in the Trees to Rock SkyPark

Friday night concerts with a nature-cool setting? Head to SkyPark at Santa's Village for this Lake Arrowhead-close summer scene, starting on May 24.

What to Know May 24-Aug. 30

SkyPark at Santa's Village in Skyforest

$12 online, $15 door

Catch a concert in a colder month and you're bound to see some amazing interior stage design, the kind of lighting and backdrops and atmosphere that wows everyone in the first 20 rows, and probably just about every other person rocking out in the joint.

In the summer, though?

There still will be backdrops for bands, but chances are those design elements will include branches, and birds, and the occasional clouds, and some moonlight, too.

For a lot of live shows move outside when May rolls in, bringing finer weather and a desire to get down under the stars.

And SkyPark in Santa's Village is most definitely star-adjacent. Well, it does, at least, sit under a lovely blanket of twinklers, come nightfall, making it an ideal location for cool ditties played well on warm spring and summer nights.

Those ditties will arrive on May 24, 2019, when Tunes in the Trees returns. The concert series, which will pop up at the North-Pole-esque nook each Friday through Aug. 30, which spotlight a host of different bands from a sweep of genres.

The smooth tones of Brother Stone & the Get Down'll ring true on the night of May 31, while Adrianna Marie & Her Groovecutters'll deliver great jazz on June 14. The final rock-out of the summer? Hello there, Sixty Grit.

Your ticket, if you get it ahead of time, is $12, or $15 if you choose to snag it up the mountain, once you arrive.

While shorter sleeves will soon reign, even at the higher elevation, there was some recent snow, so pack a light jacket, if you're keen.

A light jacket and a love of an outdoor concert, a Friday night, the mountains, and a treeful setting.

Some events just belong to the soul of summer, and Tunes in the Trees qualifies on that fun-having front.

