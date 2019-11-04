Turducken in a Bun Returns to Dog Haus

The Turducken is back, with some new elements, at Dog Haus, throughout November 2019. A dollar from every Turducken sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

November, more than most months, is about flavors swirling through other different flavors that are then drizzled atop flavors that have nothing to do with the first two categories of flavors.

There's a lot of flavor to be had this month, is what we're saying, and it can all come at you at once, whether you're adding mashed potatoes to a scoop of stuffing or heaping fresh cranberry onto a slice of pecan pie.

Or even sinking your teeth into a Turducken sausage at Dog Haus.

The founded-in-Pasadena place for fancy frankfurters has become known for a rocking a host of offbeat and seasonal offerings, but the Turducken, which has popped up before in November, truly takes the cake.

Or the grilled King Hawaiian rolls buns, in this case.

That's what the turkey-duck-chicken sausage is nestled within, but that's not the only thing happening, oh no.

Remember, this is flavor-on-top-of-flavor month. Which means turkey gravy is part of this savory shebang, and Haus slaw, too.

But wait, there's more: Crispy fried onions, which are so often seen blanketing green bean casseroles come Thanksgiving Day, are also in the hearty mix.

This updated spin on the Turducken runs about $8.99, depending upon the Dog Haus location you visit, so just have that much and a bit more to make sure you're covered.

Würstmacher Adam Gertler is behind this fantasy of holiday-inspired frankfurterdom, which will be available all November long.

Even nicer than the not-so-gourmet price? The fact that the company is donating a dollar from every Turducken sold to No Kid Hungry, which is committed to fighting childhood hunger in our country.

This fundraising effort is part of the Chef Collaboration Series, an ongoing give-back event at area Dog Haus restaurants.

