Remains of Soldier Returned to Family Nearly Seven Decades After He Was Listed as Missing in Action - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Remains of Soldier Returned to Family Nearly Seven Decades After He Was Listed as Missing in Action

Army Cpl. Albert E. Quintero was listed as MIA nearly 70 years ago while serving in the Korean War

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Remains of Missing Soldier Returned to Family

    The remains of a a U.S. soldier who was reported missing in action nearly seven decades ago were returned to family members Wednesday in an emotional ceremony at Los Angeles International Airport. Video broadcast Wednesday May 9, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

    The remains of a U.S. soldier who was listed as missing in action nearly seven decades ago were returned to family members Wednesday in an emotional ceremony at Los Angeles International Airport.

    Army Cpl. Albert E. Quintero began his service in 1945, serving in the Korean War. He was declared Killed in Action in 1953, but his remains were never found until family members submitted DNA and made the surprising discovery.

    "I'm super-grateful for everyone that had a piece in connecting the DNA," said relative Jennifer Ramos. "It's amazing."

    The DNA sample was submitted to a service that attempts to locate service members listed as MIA. Two years went by before family members received a call, notifying them that remains had been identified as those of Cpl. Quintero, who lived in Watts.

    Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 5-8-18] Top SoCal Photos in the News

    Cpl. Quintero's remains arrived early Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in a somber ceremony. Family members and an honor guard were there to salute the veteran, whose casket was draped in a U.S. flag. The remains were transported from LAX to a mortuary in Long Beach.

    "It's sad that we never got to meet him, but we're so happy that we found him," said niece Alica Arviso.

    Funeral details are being finalized.

    Cpl. Quintero was a member of Battery D, 15th Anti-aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Self-propelled Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. In November 1950, he was one of about 2,500 U.S. soldiers deployed, along with 700 South Korean soldiers, east of the Chosin Reservoir when they were overwhelmed in an attack by Chinese forces. 

    The U.S. Army evacuated about 1,500 wounded service members. The remaining soldiers were either killed or captured.

    Quintero was not accounted for, and he was reported missing Dec. 2, 1950.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices