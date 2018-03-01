Uber and Lyft Provide Free Rides to Santa Barbara Storm Evacuees - NBC Southern California
Uber and Lyft Provide Free Rides to Santa Barbara Storm Evacuees

By Kelcey Henderson

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Uber and Lyft are providing free rides to Santa Barbara residents who are under mandatory evacuations to leave their homes ahead of a powerful storm set to arrive Thursday evening.

    Uber is providing free rides up to $40, to and from the Red Cross evacuation center at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. Riders must use the promo code STAYSAFE18. The code is valid through Sunday, March 4, 2018.

    Lyft is offering free rides up to $50 for evacuees who enter the promo code SBSTORM. Pick-ups or drop-offs must be within the coverage area of Earl Warren Showgrounds.

    The storm was expected to arrive in SoCal beginning at 6 p.m. The heaviest of the downpour, and cause for most concern for residents living near the burn scar areas, was set to arrive 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., meteorologist Anthony Yanez said. 

      

