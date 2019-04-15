Up Your Kitchen Cool at a Crown City Cooking School

Cooking for Passover? Or Easter? Or graduation, Mother's Day, or any of the many holidays on the horizon? The fresh batch of recreational classes at the Institute of Culinary Education can help.

There are weeks that cook, and then there are weeks that Cook, and the days leading up to both Passover and Easter definitely qualify in the capital "C" department.

For home chefs will be be spending a lot of time browsing recipes, then shopping, then prepping, and then actually making the meals that we love best, from brisket to matzo ball soup to ham and scalloped potatoes.

There is a way, though, to up your kitchen skills for whatever holiday, or non-holiday, you're planning a meal around, be it for two people or a whole crowd: The Institute of Culinary Education in Pasadena recently introduced a series of recreational classes, for the public, that cover a host of appetizing topics.

Those topics include Hero Dinners: Complete One-Pan Meals That Save the Day. The four-hour class, led by authors Marge Perry and David Bonom, will focus a number of dishes, including Peruvian chicken and Greek shrimp.

The class, which is $135, is scheduled for the evening of Monday, April 29.

Other single classes coming up include Knife Skills 101, Pasta 101, and Essentials of Tuscan Cooking. If you'd like to go deeper, multi-week courses are also popping up on the schedule.

Indeed, this is a school known for educating professional chefs, including those pros seeking pastry perfection and cooks who'd like to pursue a career in the Health-Supportive Culinary Arts.

That it'll celebrate its first half century in just over five years says that many, many chefs have learned in the fabled foodie halls of the Institute of Culinary Arts campuses.

An opportunity, then, to enjoy a skill-building recreational class, in this top-notch, toque-nice environment, is as awesome as sliding a pan of piquant Peruvian chicken out of the oven.

For a full look at the institute's coming-up culinary classes, the ones available for public sign-up, point your spatula in this direction.

