Upland Man Sews Handmade Bags for People in Need

An Upland man turns prints of paisley, plaid, and patterns into purses and pencil cases for people in need.

An Upland man turns prints of paisley, plaid, and patterns into purses and pencil cases for people in need.

Dwight Goins, 89, wasn’t always a tailor. In fact, the retired landscaper hadn’t touched a sewing machine until two years ago. Now, he says he’s found a new purpose.

"It gives me something to do, and it make somebody happy," he says.

When Goins’ wife of 40 years passed away, he was left with a void. But when he saw that grocery stores started charging for bags, he was inspired to learn sewing skills.

"I do care bags for the homeless. I do shopping bags."

Goins gives his creations away to homeless people on the street, but he also creates pencil cases and smaller bags for children in foster care.

"I get pleasure just giving them away," he added.

Recently, Goins brought his bags to senior citizens at the Upland Rehab and Care Center. There, his designs hung on walkers and wheelchairs.

His daughter, Cheryl, says all her dad's bags are made with love.

"He’s always been a very heart-sy person, and I think he gives a piece of himself away every time he gives a bag away."