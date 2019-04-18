Weekend: Egg-cellent Fun's Just a Hop Away

Easter Weekend: Sharing a moment with the Easter Bunny? Sending the tots to run for eggs? All just ahead. Do check if the spot you'd like to visit is open on Easter Sunday, as some events are Saturday only. Irvine Park Railroad will feature Mr. E. Bunny, and other Easter to-dos, through April 20, while the Egg Bowl returns to the Rose Bowl on April 20. The Egg-ceptional Celebration! rolls into LA Arboretum on April 20, while a Skydiving Easter Bunny will drop into the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa on Easter Sunday. There's a Golden Egg to find at SkyPark at Santa's Village on April 20, oh goodie. And Altadena's Bunny Museum? Oh yeah, it is fur sure open on Easter. Fur sure.

Desert Doings Go Bye: Sometimes, in the desert, things go by. Like a lizard strolling past you? Yeah, he's going by. But sometimes spectacular events go "bye," as in the runs of the events wrap up. The 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is entering its second and final weekend, and Desert X, which is not part of Coachella and yet fills intriguing pockets of the Coachella Valley with huge pieces of art, is also ending its 2019 moment. That's been on for 10 weeks, so if you're going to do Desert X, do it now. Now. Like, right now.

National Park Week opens: You dig Death Valley, you're all about Yosemite Valley, and you'd love to spend the days leading up to Earth Day somewhere splendid and full of trees and natural beauty. You can do just that, and do it for free, on April 20, which is a free day at the national parks. That's right: Fee-charging parks'll waive their get-in fees on April 20, 2019. Thinking of staying closer to home but still want to find that Earth Day spirit? Head for a Heal the Bay event at Santa Monica Pier.

Pirate Weekend: We know, we know. "Talk Like a Pirate Day" won't arrrr-up our worlds for several more months, but there is a place where you can speak as though you've just been a sea for many a moon. Where? Why at the Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire, which is holding its annual pirates-themed weekend on April 20 and 21. Will you need to rock your tricorn hat? Your stockings and your buckle-cool shoes? That's all up to you, but best be prepared for a beard contest, a photo treasure hunt, and plenty more, ye scallywags.

Lebowski Fest: How's your bowling game these days? How about your ability to sip a White Russian with flair? And can you quote every line spoken in the Coen Brothers' 1998 LA noir caper? Righteous. Best get to The Wiltern on April 19 and/or Fountail Bowl on April 20 to commune with other aficionados of the quirky classic. It is all raising money for two worthy organizations, and giving fans a chance to live out their most surreal Lebowski-inspired dreams, at least for a couple of nights.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations