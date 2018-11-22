Weekend: Hollywood Christmas Parade

The Hollywood Christmas Parade: You can't shine a spotlight in Tinseltown without coming across a history-filled building, but what of events that are incredibly long-running? This festive to-do, which always rolls on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, can trace its tinsel-tastic story back to the '20s. And roll again, is shall, on Nov. 25, with hosts like Erik Estrada and Dean Cain, floats, balloons, marching bands, horses, all of those waving celebrities in convertibles, and Santa Claus, too. The parade visits parts of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street, too, if you can't find some curb along Hollywood Boulevard. Here's the map.

Festival of Lights: Counting up all of the bulbs at the Mission Inn Resort & Spa in Riverside, once the switch is grandly flipped on this yearly sparkle 'n shine-tacular? No one would dare ask you to, not when there are now 5,000,000 lights involved. The glow is gargantuan, the festive touches are plentiful, from animatronic figures to Victorian carolers, and the landmark hotel will continue to do it up, from opening night on Nov. 23 right on through the holiday season. Fireworks are part of the Nov. 23 event, but you can see the lights, each night, through Jan. 6, 2019.

New Queen Mary holiday fun debuts: If you've chilled out at CHILL in the past, the seasonal happening next to the famous Long Beach landmark, there's a new ebullient extravaganza on the ship, one that has a bit of a historic vibe. Queen Mary: Where Holidays Set Sail opens on Nov. 23, for a multi-week run into early January, and it will deliver an 80-food tree, the Channel of Lights, an ice rink on the sports deck, and a cocoa bar (look for the luscious line-up of cocoa toppings, too). Will Santa make appearances? You bet. Is there a ticket option that includes a tour of the ocean-liner? You bet.

Bob Baker's Nutcracker: The vintage venue that housed puppeteer Bob Baker's celebrated marionettes may have closed, but the string-rocking figures have gone on the road, to new horizons and fresh 'n festive ventures. And one is coming right up, with delay: A take on "The Nutcracker," complete with "over 100 handcrafted puppets," at the Pasadena Playhouse. This blitheful merriment begins to dance on Nov. 24, and it'll frolic right through to New Year's Eve. Take heart, Baker buffs: The marionettes wouldn't miss adding mirth to your season, and they'll do it, during this gleeful go-around, from the Crown City.

Three Stooges Big Screen Event: So it's the Saturday after the stuffing-est, most cranberry-crammed day of the year, and you're hankering for a few guffaws, some chortles, and a dash of levity? Chances are solid that you'll be nyuking it up at The Alex in Glendale, where fans of Larry, Moe, and Curly will once again gather to get gleeful over vaudeville-esque, screwball-laffy comedies of the past. Special guest stars always pop up in the audience, and there are two screenings to choose from, in the afternoon and evening of Nov. 24. No pie-throwing is required, but a $17 ticket to the Alex Film Society gathering will be.

