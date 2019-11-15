Weekend: LA Zoo Lights Begins

LA Zoo Lights: Animals at nighttime? It's a snoozy scene for many of our beastly buds. But we can call upon a place that's a famous home to many famous animals and enjoy its illuminated displays, a Twinkle Tunnel and bulb-beautiful environments, when LA Zoo Lights blinks on at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens. The Twinkle Tunnel has return, along with "a magical disco ball forest, giant glittering snowflakes," and, oh yes, "the world's largest illuminated pop-up storybook." Find your scarf for this bright bash, which wraps on Jan. 5. There are a few shuttered nights, so read all before glowing, er, going for your ticket.

Winter Wine Walk and Street Fair: Temperatures have finally dipped, oh, but wait... It looks to be a tad summery again on Saturday, Nov. 16. No matter. We're sure you still have some holiday wear that's not too toasty, and you can rock it as you stroll through the free street fair that's set to fill Downtown Burbank over several festival hours. Soaking up the live sounds and snowfall is all free, but the Wine Walk portion of the event, which begins mid-afternoon, is ticketed (and, yep, it includes beer, too). Feeling like you need to jumpstart that seasonal joy? Here's one of the first biggies out of the fa, la, gate.

Meet on Beach: Seven Orange County communities will be linked "for the first time" when this massive open streets event unfurls on Sunday, Nov. 17. It's free to join, there'll be places to roll your bike or skates along the way, and plenty of happenings and actitivies to enjoy. The cities on board for this large-scale come-together? Oh hi there, La Habra, Buena Park, Anaheim, Stanton, Garden Grove, Westminster, and Huntington Beach. Live performances, places to nosh, and other sunshiny doings will festoon this festive, county-spanning celebration. A map? That's super-important, so check the site for the details.

First Responders Weekend: So you'd love to tell a firefighter "thank you" or learn more about what it is like to have a K9 partner? Members of the Pasadena Fire Department and Pasadena Police Department will visit Kidspace Children's Museum, near the Rose Bowl, to say hello to tots and their families over the weekend. Good to know? Firefighters will be there in the early afternoons of both Nov. 16 and 17, while the police will stop by, with a K9, too, on Saturday only. You can also write thank you notes to our first responders during the gratitude-filled weekend.

Citi Presents: Christmas at The Grove: That tree that stands at one end of the Beverly Grove go-to for shopping and entertainment and food? Saying it is merely tall is like saying Santa is jolly. It's one of the biggest trees around, and the annual launch seasonal launch party at the shopping center matches the tree in mega-o-sity. That's all happening, with wow and kapow, on Sunday, Nov. 17. Several stars will perform, including Aloe Blacc, and Broadway great Leslie Odom, Jr. will host. Santa is set to show, oh yes, and there shall be fireworks, too. Arriving early? Such a must.

