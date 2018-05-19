A West Covina family once featured in a viral video found themselves as the target of one burglar while preparing for their vacation in Cancun. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Friday, May 18, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A burglar was nearly taken out when a man spotted him in the street trying to steal his truck and turned the tables. In a strange twist, the case has a connection to a West Covina little league player who has become a viral sensation.

Just a month prior to the attempted carjacking, 3-year-old Lennox Salcedo became a media sensation for running towards home base during his baseball game in a dramatically slow way. The little athlete’s slow motion, cliché aim to home base charmed Internet users.

Salcedo’s family was preparing for a family trip to Cancun Tuesday when the boy’s father, Edgar, encountered an attempted carjacker in his driveway. Just as Edgar was wheeling out his luggage for his family’s vacation, he found the burglar attempting to break into his pickup truck. Edgar raced to confront the man, who ran back to his getaway car.

Edgar endured a few cuts and bruises, but nothing that would prevent him from canceling the family trip.

The Salcedo family said they plan to deal with the attempted carjacking when they return from their vacation.