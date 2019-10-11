Photos: Powerful Winds Fan Saddleridge Fire North of Los Angeles - NBC Southern California
Photos: Powerful Winds Fan Saddleridge Fire North of Los Angeles

By Jonathan Lloyd

A fire that began in Sylmar spread west overnight in the Porter Ranch area north of Los Angeles, placing about 100,000 people in the path of flames.

Major freeways were closed and homes were evacuated as the fire grew in a matter of hours, tearing through brush and destroying homes.
