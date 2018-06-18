Woman Found Fatally Shot in Crashed Car in San Pedro

A 18-year-old woman was found shot dead in a crashed car early Monday morning in San Pedro. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on June 18, 2018. (Published 32 minutes ago)

A 18-year-old woman was found fatally shot in a crashed car early Monday morning in San Pedro.

Police received a call at 2:30 a.m. regarding a traffic accident on West Sepulveda Street and North Cabrillo Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they found the victim dead inside the car with multiple gunshot wounds.

The car had hit a cinder block wall that led up to a driveway between an apartment complex and a single family home, according to LAPD Capt. Gisselle Espinoza.

It is unknown whether the woman was driving the vehicle, but police believe that she was shot while inside the sedan.

The suspect was described only as a male Hispanic, police said. It is unclear if the shooting was gang-related.

"There's three four shootings in the last couple weeks in San Pedro," said San Pedro resident, Gary Mikaelian. "I mean, I like to walk on the street. I don't want to be scared of walking in the street."

Detectives are currently canvassing for security camera footage in the area. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Editor's Note: Police earlier incorrectly stated the victim's age. The article has been updated to reflect the new information.