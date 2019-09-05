Security camera footage from Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, shows a woman repeatedly ramming her Mercedes-Benz into another car parked near a taco truck in Hollywood. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019)

The woman allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz that repeatedly rammed into another vehicle near a taco truck in Hollywood last month has turned herself in, authorities said Thursday.

Amber Rose Darbinyan, 23, turned herself into the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with the Aug. 25 caught-on-camera incident, police said.

Security footage from a nearby business allegedly shows Darbinyan repeatedly backing up her silver Mercedes-Benz into another parked vehicle behind her.

Witnesses at the taco truck, located on Western and Lexington avenues, say it all started when the woman began yelling at someone to move the car that was preventing her from exiting.

Next, video shows her reversing the luxury car into the vehicle that was blocking her.

Several people -- some filming the crash -- were gathered around the woman's car while she backed into the other car repeatedly. People are seen in the video dashing out of the way.

It was not immediately clear what charges, if any, Darbinyan is facing. She was expected to be booked Thursday, police said.

"Our client is a mother and social media personality who has had numerous confrontations in public because of her portrayal on television and in social media," said attorney Jose F. Romero, who is representing Darbinyan.