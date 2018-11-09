What to Know About the Woolsey Fire: Evacuation Information

The Woolsey fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties has forced evacuations as it threatens tens of thousands of homes in the area.

Scroll down for evacuation information and updates.

About the Fire

Homes Threatened: 30,000

Evacuations: 75,000 homes

Acreage: 8,000

Evacuations

Bell Canyon – Saddlebow Rd. between Maverick Ln. and Morgan Rd

Oak Park – entire community

Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23

West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd.

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line

Evacuation Centers

Thousand Oaks High School – 2323 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)

Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063

Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342; Accepting large animals

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)

Animal Evacuations

Pierce College is accepting large animals (at capacity).

Road Closures

Potrero Road is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Road

Highway 101 northbound is closed between Highway 23 and Santa Rosa Road.

Highway 101 southbound is closed between Wendy Drive and Lewis Road.

Highway 118 eastbound is closed east of Kuehner Drive (Simi Valley)

Highway 118 eastbound, offramp at Yosemite Avenue is closed

School Closures

Conejo Valley Unified School District

• All CVUSD Schools

Oak Park Unified School District

• All OPUSD Schools

Oxnard Union High School District

• Adolfo Camarillo High School

• Frontier High School

• Rancho Campana High School

Ventura County Office of Education

• Gateway Community School

• La Mariposa Elementary School

• Las Colinas Middle School

• Phoenix Los Noglaes

• Phoenix School - Camarillo Airport

• Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center

Las Virgenes Unified School District

• All LVUSD Schools

• Viewpoint School