What to Know About the Woolsey Fire: Evacuation Information
UPDATED: 
Woolsey Fire Burns Homes, Forces Evacs
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

What to Know About the Woolsey Fire: Evacuation Information

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    What to Know About the Woolsey Fire: Evacuation Information
    The Woolsey fire burns a structure.

    The Woolsey fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties has forced evacuations as it threatens tens of thousands of homes in the area.

    Scroll down for evacuation information and updates.

    About the Fire

     

    • Homes Threatened: 30,000
    • Evacuations: 75,000 homes
    • Acreage: 8,000

     

    Evacuations

    • Bell Canyon – Saddlebow Rd. between Maverick Ln. and Morgan Rd
    • Oak Park – entire community
    • Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23
    • West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd.
    • South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23
    • South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line

    Evacuation Centers

    • Thousand Oaks High School – 2323 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
    • Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
    • Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
    • Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063
    • Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364
    • Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342; Accepting large animals
    • Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)

    Animal Evacuations

    Pierce College is accepting large animals (at capacity).

    Road Closures

    • Potrero Road is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Road
    • Highway 101 northbound is closed between Highway 23 and Santa Rosa Road.
    • Highway 101 southbound is closed between Wendy Drive and Lewis Road.
    • Highway 118 eastbound is closed east of Kuehner Drive (Simi Valley)
    • Highway 118 eastbound, offramp at Yosemite Avenue is closed

    School Closures 

    Conejo Valley Unified School District

    • All CVUSD Schools

    Oak Park Unified School District

    • All OPUSD Schools

    Oxnard Union High School District

    • Adolfo Camarillo High School

    • Frontier High School

    • Rancho Campana High School

    Ventura County Office of Education

    • Gateway Community School

    • La Mariposa Elementary School

    • Las Colinas Middle School

    • Phoenix Los Noglaes

    • Phoenix School - Camarillo Airport

    • Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center

    Las Virgenes Unified School District

    • All LVUSD Schools

    • Viewpoint School

