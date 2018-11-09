What to Know About the Woolsey Fire: Evacuation Information

The Woolsey fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties has forced evacuations as it threatens tens of thousands of homes in the area.
About the Fire
- Homes Threatened: 30,000
- Evacuations: 75,000 homes
- Acreage: 8,000
Evacuations
- Bell Canyon – Saddlebow Rd. between Maverick Ln. and Morgan Rd
- Oak Park – entire community
- Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23
- West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd.
- South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23
- South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line
Evacuation Centers
- Thousand Oaks High School – 2323 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
- Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
- Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
- Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063
- Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364
- Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342; Accepting large animals
- Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)
Animal Evacuations
Pierce College is accepting large animals (at capacity).
Road Closures
- Potrero Road is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Road
- Highway 101 northbound is closed between Highway 23 and Santa Rosa Road.
- Highway 101 southbound is closed between Wendy Drive and Lewis Road.
- Highway 118 eastbound is closed east of Kuehner Drive (Simi Valley)
- Highway 118 eastbound, offramp at Yosemite Avenue is closed
School Closures
Conejo Valley Unified School District
• All CVUSD Schools
Oak Park Unified School District
• All OPUSD Schools
Oxnard Union High School District
• Adolfo Camarillo High School
• Frontier High School
• Rancho Campana High School
Ventura County Office of Education
• Gateway Community School
• La Mariposa Elementary School
• Las Colinas Middle School
• Phoenix Los Noglaes
• Phoenix School - Camarillo Airport
• Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center
Las Virgenes Unified School District
• All LVUSD Schools
• Viewpoint School