Zoom, VR-Style, at the Brand-New Base51

The close-to-LAX experience gives you the chance to test-drive fast cars, virtually.

What to Know 12831 Cerise Ave #B in Hawthorne

$25 per race (starting price point)

Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

'Tis the season for the Official Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, that look-fast event that finds extreme pedal-to-the-metal action taking place on the streets of LBC.

And while many fans in the stands of the speedy spectacular would love the opportunity to try their own hands (and accelerator-tapping feet) at handling a race car, it is a chance that only comes along for those who train, and train some more, for this sort of precision driving.

But there is a way to slip into the driver's seat at a brand-new experience, one that just debuted earlier in April 2019.

Base51, located in Hawthorne not far from LAX, is all about providing guests a way "... to virtually experience the world's fastest race cars on the most challenging race tracks from across the globe."

The starting price to join a race experience? It's $25, which is, yes, considerably less than buying a top-line race car. The whole shebang is about "15 (m)inutes," and you can choose from one of three skill levels (yep, easy made the list, as did medium and hard).

The "premium-simulation racing" destination isn't just about acing the curves and passes seen on-screen. There's sustenance, too, and sips to peruse, so prepare to dine at Base51, if you'd like to stick close to the speed scene.

Avo toast, golden truffle fries, and a selection of craft brews are there for the ordering.

Ready to try your skills out on some truly stellar courses? And pop up on the live leaderboard? And maybe have some avocado toast, too, or meet with an instructor to polish your at-the-wheel prowess?

Zoom-zoom over here, for more information.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations