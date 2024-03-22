A look back at some of the Dodgers' most infamous scandals

The Los Angeles Dodgers are no strangers to fame.

The boys in blue have over a hundred years of history and with that, comes some controversy. Most recently, Major League Baseball opened a formal investigation into illegal gambling and theft allegations involving Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. Mizuhara was released from the team Wednesday following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker. The IRS also confirmed that Mizuhara and Mathew Bowyer, the alleged illegal bookmaker, are under criminal investigation through the agency’s Los Angeles Field Office.

Here’s a look back at other Dodgers-related scandals.

Commissioner suspends Dodgers manager Leo Durocher

An undated image of former Dodgers Manager Leo Durocher. ()

One of the most prolific managers in baseball history also had a track record of gambling.

Commissioner Albert "Happy" Chandler suspended Leo "the lip" Durocher the same year his Dodgers took home the 1947 National League pendent. Commissioner Chandler was anything but happy with Durocher’s activities outside of managing the team. The manager would allegedly gamble and allow gamblers access to his players. Durocher also played an important role in Jackie Robinson’s integration to the team after many of the ballclubs players originally petitioned the move. Durocher would join the crosstown rival the New York Giants, with whom he captured a World Series Title in 1954.

Owner Frank McCourt and wife Jamie bankrupt the Dodgers

New Los Angeles Dodgers owners Jamie (left) and Frank McCourt hold jerseys at press conference announcing purchase of team at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2004. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

In June of 2011, the Dodgers were scrambling just to make payroll, causing MLB to step in and appoint an overseer of the team’s day-to-day operations.

Parking lot mogul Frank McCourt bought the team in 2004 and appointed his wife, Jamie, as the organization's CEO. A few years later, it would come to light that the two were using the team to find a lavish lifestyle and even had their children on their payroll. The couple was also accused of using the team’s charities as a way to line their pockets up with more cash, which led them to be investigated by the state of California. Add a messy divorce on top of this with both parties fighting for ownership, and you have the Dodgers filing for bankruptcy. The McCourts would settle and with the help from MLB, the team was sold to Mark Walter for $2.15 billion, relieving Frank of his piling debt.

Sign stealing allegations in 2017

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: The Los Angeles Dodgers pose after defeating the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in game five of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on October 19, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dodgers advance to the 2017 World Series. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Dodgers were accused of using a "base runner system" in 2017, similar to methods used by other teams such as the Yankees, Red Sox and Astros, though less severe than the Astros' infamous trash can-banging scheme. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred addressed questions about allegations against the Dodgers during a spring training news conference in 2023, stating that MLB thoroughly investigated all allegations concerning clubs. Although investigations are typically not announced unless asked directly, if wrongdoing is found, disciplinary actions are taken and made public. Despite investigations, MLB found no evidence of wrongdoing by the Dodgers following the 2018 season.

Yasiel Puig pleads lies to federal agents about illegal gambling operations

LOS ANGELES, CA - February 11, 2023: Former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, left, with attorney Ben Crump, right, speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday February 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Former MLB player Yasiel Puig Valdés, currently playing in Mexico, pleaded guilty to lying to federal law enforcement officials about his involvement in illegal sports betting. According to court documents, Puig began placing bets in May 2019 through a third party for an illegal gambling business, accruing over $280,000 in losses by June 2019. Despite warnings during a January 2022 interview, Puig repeatedly lied about his connections to the gambling operation, later admitting his falsehoods in a WhatsApp message. Puig's associates, including Wayne Joseph Nix and former MLB player Erik Kristian Hiljus, also faced legal consequences related to the operation.

Trever Bauer released on sexual assault accusations

The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was placed on administrative leave by the MLB in July 2021 after a woman accused Bauer of assaulting her on two different occasions at his home in Pasadena during what she said began as consensual sexual encounters between them. Prosecutors decided not to file charges in 2022 and the two settled their legal dispute in October 2023. The SoCal native signed with the Dodgers as a free agent ahead of the 2021 season on a three-year, $102.5 million contract with a player option after each year. Bauer went 8-5 with the Dodgers in 17 starts and is currently playing in Japan.

Julio Urias released for domestic violence charges

Michael Owens/Getty Images Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on May 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Urías was arrested twice in four years over domestic violence-related incidents and a 20-game suspension following his arrest in May 2019. Urías, who became a free agent at the end of the 2023 season, was arrested Sept. 3 by Exposition Park police after an alleged altercation with his wife. Urías was arrested two months before he was due to hit the market as one of the top starting pitchers in this free-agent class. The DA's Office decided not to file felony charges on Urías and the MLB placed the left-handed pitcher on administrative leave for the remainder of his contract with the Dodgers.