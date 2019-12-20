A New Lightsaber VR Experience Now Glowing

What to Know Through Feb. 2, 2020

Three SoCal locations, including Huntington Beach, Torrance, and Ontario

$9.99

Standing up to evil, with your lightsaber at your side, as you face fresh foes and all of the galactic baddies that are out there roaming the far reaches of space?

It can be a daunting prospect, no doubt.

But a new "arcade-style virtual reality training experience" is giving members of the Rebel Alliance and local lovers of all things "Star Wars" the chance to enter the out-there world of droids and a host of cosmic critters.

It's "Lightsaber Dojo," a VR attraction that was developed by ILMxLAB, the "immersive entertainment studio" at Lucasfilm. If you know "Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series," then you'll recognize elements of this step-inside-the-action world.

On your noggin? It's an Oculus Quest headset, providing you plenty of depth in which to spy any lurking droids.

You'll have a score, when your adventure concludes, and that will go on a national leaderboard so your rank may be determined.

And possibly the most Force-tastic element? "Guests will have the opportunity to wield a number of classic lightsabers," including the one that Obi-Wan Kenobi wielded.

Where to find this pop-up slice of "Star Wars" thrilldom? In the lobby of the Cinemark Century Huntington Beach and XD, as well as at Ontario Mills and Del Amo Fashion Center.

Find your $9.99 ticket at the walk-up kiosk, Rebels o' SoCal.