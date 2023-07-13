A third bus of migrants arrives in Los Angeles from Texas

Another bus carrying migrants arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, making it the third bus sent from Texas in the last month.

Mayor Karen Bass' office confirmed that the bus dropped off 35 migrants at Union Station about 12:40 p.m.

"The City has continued to work with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year," said Zach Seidl, a representative for Bass. "As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan."

A coalition of organizations has welcomed the migrants and will provide resources and advice.

The L.A. Welcomes Collective said that there is a network "offering them limited support services, including food, clothing, and legal immigration consultations upon arrival and facilitating family reunions with loved ones residing in the region".

According to the L.A. Welcomes Collective, the bus traveled from Brownsville, Texas, and arrived in the early morning this Thursday.

"As we have said before, regardless of where they come from, mode of transportation, or intent, we will make every effort to maximize our limited resources to receive asylum seekers with dignity and respect," said Gloria Cruz, CHIRLA Policy and Advocacy Director.

The first bus with migrants arrived on June 14, followed by the second on July 1.