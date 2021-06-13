Lynwood

Abandoned Baby Boy Found in Restroom Trash Bin at Lynwood Park

The baby, born sometime between Wednesday and Friday, remains hospitalized

By Jonathan Lloyd

An abandoned baby boy was found in a restroom trash bin Friday morning at a Lynwood park and remains hospitalized this weekend. 

The baby was was born sometime between Wednesday and Friday. He was found by a park visitor in the women’s bathroom at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park in Lynwood.

Los Angeles County firefighters provided emergency aid. The infant was transported to a hospital and listed in stable condition, the sheriff’s department  reported.

Sheriff's detectives asked for the public's help to identify the baby and the person who left him at the park. Security cameras are installed at the park. 

Anyone with information on the baby or the person who abandoned him was asked to call the LASD's Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

