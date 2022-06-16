Abbott Elementary' Leads TV Critics Association Award Nominations

ABC's freshman comedy "Abbott Elementary'' scored a leading five nominations Thursday for the 38th annual Television Critics Association Awards, including nods for best comedy, best new program and program of the year.

The mockumentary-style comedy also earned individual acting nominations for series creator Quinta Brunson and Janelle James.

AMC's "Better Call Saul,'' Apple TV+'s "Severance'' and Showtime's "Yellowjackets'' all earned four nominations and joined "Abbott Elementary'' in the competition for program of the year. Also nominated in that category were HBO Max's "Hacks,'' Netflix's "Squid Game'' and HBO's "Succession'' and "The White Lotus.''

"Abbott,'' "Severance,'' "Yellowjackets'' and "The White Lotus'' were all also nominated for best new program, along with CBS' "Ghosts,'' Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building,'' Apple TV+'s "Pachinko'' and FX's "Reservation Dogs.''

The awards, voted upon by the association's 200-plus journalists, will be presented Aug. 6 at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena. It will be the organization's first in-person awards ceremony since 2019.

The Netflix streaming service earned the most nominations with 13, followed by HBO with 12 and Apple TV+ with 10.

Here is a complete list of nominations:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game," Netflix

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick," Hulu

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets," Showtime

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us," NBC

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul," AMC

Margaret Qualley, "Maid," Netflix

Adam Scott, "Severance," Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul," AMC

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout," Hulu

Jeremy Strong, "Succession," HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things," FX

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary," ABC

Bridget Everett, "Somebody Somewhere," HBO

Bill Hader, "Barry," HBO

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary," ABC

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building," Hulu

Jean Smart, "Hacks," HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Jason Sudeikis "Ted Lasso," Apple TV+

ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

"The Beatles: Get Back," Disney+

" Benjamin Franklin," PBS

"Frontline," PBS

"George Carlin's American Dream," HBO

"How To with John Wilson," HBO

"Prehistoric Planet," Apple TV+

"60 Minutes," CBS

"The Tinder Swindler," Netflix

"We Need To Talk About Cosby," Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

"Ada Twist, Scientist," Netflix

"The Baby-Sitters Club," Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)

"El Deafo," Apple TV+

"Mira, Royal Detective," Disney Junior

"Octonauts: Above & Beyond," Netflix

"Odd Squad," PBS Kids

"Ridley Jones," Netflix

"Sesame Street," HBO Max

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

"Abbott Elementary," ABC

"Ghosts," CBS

"Only Murders in the Building," Hulu

"Pachinko," Apple TV+

"Reservation Dogs," FX

"Severance," Apple TV+

"The White Lotus," HBO

"Yellowjackets," Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

"Dopesick," Hulu

"The Dropout," Hulu

"The Girl From Plainville," Hulu

"Maid," Netflix

"Midnight Mass," Netflix

"The Staircase," HBO Max

"Station Eleven," HBO Max

"Under the Banner of Heaven," FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

"Better Call Saul," AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

"The Good Fight," Paramount+

"Pachinko," Apple TV+

"Severance," Apple TV+

"Squid Game," Netflix

"Succession," HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

"This Is Us," NBC

"Yellowjackets," Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

"Abbott Elementary," ABC

"Atlanta," FX (2017 Winner in Category)

"Barry," HBO

"Ghosts," CBS

"Hacks," HBO Max

"Only Murders In The Building," Hulu

"Reservation Dogs," FX

"Ted Lasso," Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

"The Amber Ruffin Show," Peacock

"A Black Lady Sketch Show," HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

"I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson," Netflix

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner

in Category)

"Late Night with Seth Meyers," NBC

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," CBS

"Saturday Night Live," NBC

"Ziwe," Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

"Abbott Elementary," ABC

"Better Call Saul," AMC

"Hacks," HBO Max

"Severance," Apple TV+

"Squid Game," Netflix

"Succession," HBO

"The White Lotus," HBO

"Yellowjackets," Showtime