Pursuit on 10 Freeway Shuts Down Offramp After Crash

By Heather Navarro

A pursuit crash that ended on the westbound 10 Freeway in the Jefferson Park area shut down an offramp Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the pursuit began around Normandie and 22nd Street at 2:25 p.m.

The driver was being sought for stealing a car, LAPD said.

Ten minutes later, the pursuit ended in a crash on the 10 West at Arlington Avenue.

The driver ran toward a home in the 2300 block of W. 23rd Street, and got into a car.

The driver evaded officers for over an hour before being taken into custody in a residential area.

