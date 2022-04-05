Actress Jena Malone Among Those Who Say They Saw Man Beat Dog Before Group Attacks Him

A group of people beat a man in an attack caught on camera after they say they witnessed him beating a small dog on a leash on a Hollywood street.

“I pulled over and started chasing him," actress Jena Malone, who appeared in films like "The Hunger Games" and "Stepmom," said. "Because it’s absolutely not OK.”

People, like Malone, passing by on Sunset Boulevard began pulling over to get out of their cars and help.

A group of people attacked a man after they saw him allegedly abusing a dog on the street. John Cadiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. April 5, 2022.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“He was definitely abusing the dog, all of us are eyewitnesses to that," said witness Lisa Robert.

Jonathan Nicks – who happens to be a dog trainer – is one of the men seen in video an NBCLA photographer captured. A group is seen beating the man Monday near Sunset Boulevard and the 101 Freeway.

"He started running, we chased him. Unfortunately he had to get beat up before he let the dog go. And he’s talking about the dog disrespecting him.”

Speaking to NBCLA's cameraman just before police arrived, the man – who police have not identified – said he didn’t think the dog was hurt.

"That’s why I did it, it’s my mother’s dog and he should obey me," the man said.

LA criminal law attorney Andrew Leventhal reviewed the footage and he said the altercation leading up to rescuing the dog is probably fair.

But continuing to beat the suspect after the dog is safe might raise some legal questions.

“I mean it looks like the dog was already being taken care of at that point. So technically could the prosecution file charges against the men beating up the animal abuser? Yeah, technically they could," he said.

The LAPD did not file charges against the group who attacked the man.

The man who was allegedly beating the dog, however, was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

The dog was taken by animal control. There was no update on its condition except that it appeared alert after the beating.