Coachella Operator AEG Presents Will Require COVID-19 Vaccination For All Concertgoers

Music fans will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend shows at many Southland venues including the Roxy and the El Rey Theatre, the clubs' operator announced Thursday.

AEG Presents said it will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theaters and festivals nationwide no later than Oct. 1 — including the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio.

The date was chosen to allow time for eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so. Leading up to Oct. 1, AEG will be implementing a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of show date, where permitted.

"We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status," said Jay Marciano, chairman and CEO of AEG Presents.

"Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it's the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I'm confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what's best for artists, fans, and live event workers," he added.

In addition to the Roxy and El Rey, other AEG venues in Los Angeles County include the Shrine Auditorium and Shrine Expo Hall, the Fonda Theatre and the Novo.

The announcement comes one day after AEG, Live Nation Entertainment, Goldenvoice, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, AXS, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, LA Galaxy and Los Angeles Chargers all said they will require their full-time employees at eligible company offices in the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exceptions.