COVID-19 vaccines

Coachella Operator AEG Presents Will Require COVID-19 Vaccination For All Concertgoers

AEG Presents said it will require proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theaters and festivals nationwide no later than Oct. 1.

By City News Service

167084092DM00080_2013_Coach
2013 Getty Images

Music fans will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend shows at many Southland venues including the Roxy and the El Rey Theatre, the clubs' operator announced Thursday.

AEG Presents said it will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theaters and festivals nationwide no later than Oct. 1 — including the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio.

The date was chosen to allow time for eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so. Leading up to Oct. 1, AEG will be implementing a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of show date, where permitted.

"We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status," said Jay Marciano, chairman and CEO of AEG Presents.

"Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it's the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I'm confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what's best for artists, fans, and live event workers," he added.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In addition to the Roxy and El Rey, other AEG venues in Los Angeles County include the Shrine Auditorium and Shrine Expo Hall, the Fonda Theatre and the Novo.

coronavirus 6 hours ago

U.S. Health Department Mandates Covid Vaccine Shots for Its 25,000 Employees

schools vaccines Aug 11

California to Require Proof of Vaccination or Tests for School Teachers and Staff

COVID-19 Aug 11

Los Angeles Takes Another Step Toward Proof-of-Vaccination Requirement for Some Indoor Spaces

The announcement comes one day after AEG, Live Nation Entertainment, Goldenvoice, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, AXS, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, LA Galaxy and Los Angeles Chargers all said they will require their full-time employees at eligible company offices in the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exceptions.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

COVID-19 vaccinesCoachellamusic festivalAEG
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us