Altadena family staying hopeful after losing apartment in Eaton Fire

An Altadena family who lost their home to the Eaton Fire is choosing to look at the brighter side of things in a time of hardship.

The Gonzalez family was among the thousands of households evacuated due to wildfires who say they are now feeling the love from a community looking to help each other out.

Twelve professional Los Angeles sports teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Angels and Rams teamed up with Fanatics to help families like the Gonzalez, who were impacted by the wildfires.

Adriana Gonzalez said their apartment was the only home her 13-year-old son ever knew. He was devastated when he heard what happened to his home, according to Gonzalez.

“It is such a feeling that you cannot explain,” Gonzalez said. "People might say, ‘Oh you know, it's material things,’ but it's stuff that we worked really hard for, we never had help."

In the donation drive, which was hosted at the Dodgers Stadium, the Gonzalez family was able to receive items to get them back on their feet after the devastation.

Gonzalez’s car is one of the only possessions she has left, and she was grateful to fill it with donated goods like water, a new pair of shoes, and clothes.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see the community come together for each other and for us who literally lost everything,” Gonzalez said.