As Amazon's Prime Day approaches on July 16 and 17, a consumer watchdog is sounding the alarm about how its $139 Prime program fails to protect consumers from dangerous goods.

Shoppers may risk counterfeits, fraud, scams and potentially harmful products, the Counterfeit Report, a consumer advocacy group, warned.

According to the report, Amazon's lists of counterfeit items may even carry the "Prime," "Amazon's Choice" or "Fulfilled by Amazon" labels, misleading consumers into a false sense of security about product quality.

“The all-too-familiar ‘Amazon's Choice’ endorsement is a scam,” the Counterfeit Report said.

Citing testimony from Amazon Vice President Dharmesh Mehta to Congress, the report warned that products with this label do not undergo any special safety testing or authenticity screening.

Experts also highlighted issues with Amazon's review system, claiming that up to one-third of reviews may be fake, while negative reviews about counterfeit products are often removed.

“Amazon endorses compensated reviews through programs like ‘Vine Voices,’ casting doubt on their objectivity,” the report pointed out.

According to Amazon’s website, “Vine Voices" allows selected reviewers to receive free products and share their product experiences to help customers make "informed" buying decisions.

Consumers are advised to be cautious when shopping on Amazon, even for items that appear to be sold directly by the company. The origin of products may be less straightforward than it appears, the report alleged.

"Amazon is not a safe shopping choice for consumers,” the Counterfeit Report warned, advising people to opt for safer and more reliable shopping alternatives.