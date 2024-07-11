Amazon

Amazon Prime Day raises concerns over counterfeits and consumer safety, consumer group warns

“The all-too-familiar ‘Amazon's Choice’ endorsement is a scam,” the Counterfeit Report said.

By Xuanjie Coco Huang

As Amazon's Prime Day approaches on July 16 and 17, a consumer watchdog is sounding the alarm about how its $139 Prime program fails to protect consumers from dangerous goods. 

Shoppers may risk counterfeits, fraud, scams and potentially harmful products, the Counterfeit Report, a consumer advocacy group, warned.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

According to the report, Amazon's lists of counterfeit items may even carry the "Prime," "Amazon's Choice" or "Fulfilled by Amazon" labels, misleading consumers into a false sense of security about product quality.

“The all-too-familiar ‘Amazon's Choice’ endorsement is a scam,” the Counterfeit Report said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Citing testimony from Amazon Vice President Dharmesh Mehta to Congress, the report warned that products with this label do not undergo any special safety testing or authenticity screening.

news Jul 8

Amazon announces new $79 Echo Spot alarm clock

news Jun 27

TikTok to compete with Amazon Prime Day through its own July sale

Experts also highlighted issues with Amazon's review system, claiming that up to one-third of reviews may be fake, while negative reviews about counterfeit products are often removed. 

“Amazon endorses compensated reviews through programs like ‘Vine Voices,’ casting doubt on their objectivity,” the report pointed out.

According to Amazon’s website, “Vine Voices" allows selected reviewers to receive free products and share their product experiences to help customers make "informed" buying decisions. 

Consumers are advised to be cautious when shopping on Amazon, even for items that appear to be sold directly by the company. The origin of products may be less straightforward than it appears, the report alleged.

"Amazon is not a safe shopping choice for consumers,” the Counterfeit Report warned, advising people to opt for safer and more reliable shopping alternatives.

This article tagged under:

Amazon
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us