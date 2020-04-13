Amber Alert Issued for Kern County 2-Year-Old Taken By Armed, Dangerous Father

An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Elias Vidal Sunday night after he was last seen with his father, who should be considered armed and dangerous, CHP said.

Elias was last seen with his father, Javier Vidal, on Florence Street and Ralph Avenue in Lamont on April 12 at around 8:30 p.m. They may be traveling in a gray 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse with California license plate 4YDA136, according to California Highway Patrol.

AMBER ALERT - Kern, San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego Counties

Last Seen: Florence Street and Ralph Avenue@KernCoSheriff IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/Dby5WacyHC — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) April 13, 2020

Elias is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 lbs, has blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans. Javier Vidal is bald, 36 years old, 5 feet and 11 inches tall and has brown eyes. He was last seen in a white t-shirt and black jeans.

The alert was issued for Kern, San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.